Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘One day, over whiskey’: Colombia president Petro's clap back at Trump over migrant row

ByHT News Desk
Jan 27, 2025 12:52 PM IST

President Donald Trump paused plans to impose punishing tariffs and sanctions on Colombia for refusing to allow military flights carrying deported migrants. 

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro slammed US President Donald Trump over his approach to policies and his alleged racial attitude as the two nations narrowly avoided an all-out trade war after Bogota decided to accept migrant deportation flights from the US.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro and US President Donald Trump.(AFP)
Colombian President Gustavo Petro and US President Donald Trump.(AFP)

In a social media post, Petro wrote that he hopes to one day, “over a glass of whiskey”, talk about issues with Donald Trump, adding that it is difficult as he is considered “inferior” by the newly sworn in US President.

Also read | Entrepreneur makes ‘Canada is not for sale’ caps in response to Trump’s threats, tens of thousands of orders placed

In a lengthy viral post on X, Columbia's first left-wing president slammed Trump for his attitude toward Bogota and threatened retaliatory tariffs before his government reversed course on the issue.

“You will kill me, but I will survive in my people, which is before yours, in the Americas. We are peoples of the winds, the mountains, the Caribbean Sea and freedom,” Petro said on X.

The White House announced the suspension of Trump's retaliation plans for Colombia after Bogota diluted its earlier stance, asking the US to avoid the “degrading treatment” of migrants and establish better protocols.

Also read | Trump's hunt for 'illegal aliens' reaches New York, New Jersey gurdwaras

Washington's draft measures, now suspended, included imposing 25% tariffs on all Colombian goods coming into the US, which would go up to 50% in one week; a travel ban and visa revocations on Colombian government officials; and emergency treasury, banking and financial sanctions.

Slams Trump for ‘greed’

Petro suggested that a frank conversation with Trump would be difficult as the US President considers Colombians an “inferior race.”

“I don't like your oil, Trump, you are going to wipe out the human species because of greed. Maybe one day, over a glass of whiskey, which I accept, despite my gastritis, we can talk frankly about this, but it's difficult because you consider me an inferior race and I'm not, nor is any Colombian,” Petro wrote.

The leftist leader also asserted that Trump's threats do not “scare” him and vowed to “resist”. Petro said that his country does not look up to the north anymore and also suggested a collective response from the Americas and the whole of humanity if Trump decided to “overthrow” him as Colombia's president.

“You don't like our freedom, okay. I don't shake hands with white slavers. I shake hands with the white libertarian heirs of Lincoln and the black and white farm boys of the USA, at whose graves I cried and prayed on a battlefield, which I reached after walking the mountains of Italian Tuscany and after being saved from Covid,” Petro added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On