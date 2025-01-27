Entrepreneur makes ‘Canada is not for sale’ caps in response to Trump’s threats, tens of thousands of orders placed

An entrepreneur has reportedly made a unique cap following Donald Trump’s verbal threats towards Canada. Liam Mooney, founder of an Ottawa-based design firm, came up with a cap emblazoned with "Canada is Not for Sale" following the US president’s tariff threats and suggestions that Canada will become the 51st US state. Liam Mooney, CEO and strategic leader of Jackpine Dynamic Branding and creator of the Canada is not for sale cap, poses for a portrait at the Sam Group on January 16, 2025 in Ottawa, Canada (Photo by Dave Chan / AFP)(AFP)

The caps came into focus after Ontario Premier Doug Ford was spotted donning one during a meeting with Justin Trudeau and other premiers in Ottawa last week to discuss Trump’s suggestions on imposing tariffs on imports from Canada. Mooney has claimed that tens of thousands of caps have been ordered online.

‘It's an opportunity to bring people together’

Mooney told Reuters that he made the hat with an aim to cut through political discourse with a message of nationalism, and as a creative rebuttal to Trump’s rhetoric. "It's an opportunity to bring people together from all of civil society, regardless of political persuasion," Mooney said.

Mooney revealed that he designed the hats along with his business partner after seeing one of Ford's recent interviews on Fox News. When the host urged Ford to consider annexation and suggested that it would be a "privilege" for Canada to merge with the US, the premier replied that Canada is not for sale.

Speaking via video to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last week, Trump demanded respect from Canada. He previously even referred to Trudeau as "Governor."

"Our sovereignty is threatened when our dignity is disrespected," Mooney said. "We have allies and we have friends all around the world who are ready to rise to the call and defend us and join in."

Trump previously also threatened the use of “economic force" to absorb Canada into the US. He has repeatedly expressed his wish to induct Canada into the US as its 51st State, and said this to Trudeau when he visited the then-president-elect at Mar-a Lago resort after the presidential poll victory. Trudeau later asserted in a social media post that “there isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States.”