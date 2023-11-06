Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
One Israeli killed in Hezbollah attack on border: Israel military

Reuters |
Nov 06, 2023 12:18 AM IST

Tensions have escalated between Israel and the militant group amid the war in Gaza.

An Israeli was killed on Sunday in an attack by the Lebanese group Hezbollah over the border, Israel's military said, as tensions have escalated between Israel and the militant group amid the war in Gaza.

Smoke and flames rise during Israeli strikes. (Reuters)
