One more Covid-19 case in Jharkhand, tally rises to 42 in state

One more Covid-19 case in Jharkhand, tally rises to 42 in state

Bokaro district Chief Medical Officer Dr Ashok Kumar Pathak said the man, who hails from Sadam village, belongs to the family which had lost a 70-year-old member to the virus on April 8.

Apr 20, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ranchi
Deserted view of Sadar hospital during lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Ranchi.
Deserted view of Sadar hospital during lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Ranchi. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
         

A 50-year-old man on Monday tested positive for novel coronavirus in Bokaro districts Gomia block, taking the total Covid-19 tally to 42 in Jharkhand.

Bokaro district Chief Medical Officer Dr Ashok Kumar Pathak said the man, who hails from Sadam village, belongs to the family which had lost a 70-year-old member to the virus on April 8.

He is undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of Bokaro General Hospital, Pathak said.

The total number of confirmed cases in the state includes two deaths, one each in Ranchi and Bokaro districts.

Most of the coronavirus patients have been reported in Ranchi district at 24, followed by ten in Bokaro, two each in Hazaribagh, Simdega and Dhanbad and one each in Koderma and Giridih districts.

