Home / World News / ‘One of the most shameful political episodes ’: White House on Trump impeachment

‘One of the most shameful political episodes ’: White House on Trump impeachment

"Today marks the culmination in the House of one of the most shameful political episodes in the history of our nation," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

world Updated: Dec 19, 2019 08:19 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Washington
David Barrows, of Washington, wears a maks with the likeness of President Donald Trump outside the US Capitol.
David Barrows, of Washington, wears a maks with the likeness of President Donald Trump outside the US Capitol.(AP)
         

The White House said on Wednesday it was confident the U.S. Senate would exonerate President Donald Trump in a trial after the House of Representatives voted to impeach him for abusing his power and obstructing Congress.

“Today marks the culmination in the House of one of the most shameful political episodes in the history of our nation. Without receiving a single Republican vote, and without providing any proof of wrongdoing, Democrats pushed illegitimate articles of impeachment against the president through the House of Representatives,” White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

“The president is confident the Senate will restore regular order, fairness, and due process, all of which were ignored in the House proceedings.  He is prepared for the next steps and confident that he will be fully exonerated,” she said. 

