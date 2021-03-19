Home / World News / Onus on India to create conducive atmosphere, says Pak army chief: Key takeaways
General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan’s army chief, on Thursday called for India and Pakistan to “bury the past” and move towards cooperation a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan said New Delhi will have to take the first step for improving bilateral ties by addressing Kashmir
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:45 AM IST
General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan's army chief, on Thursday called for India and Pakistan to "bury the past" and move towards cooperation a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan said New Delhi will have to take the first step for improving bilateral ties by addressing Kashmir. Here are the key points Bajwa made in his address at the Islamabad Security Dialogue:

• Bajwa stressed that the burden was on India to create a “conducive environment”, and said the US had a role to play in ending regional conflicts.

• “We feel it is time to bury the past and move forward,” Bajwa said in his speech at the conference meant to highlight new security policies.

• Bajwa said India will have to create a conducive environment, particularly in Kashmir.

• The head of Pakistan’s army that has ruled the country for nearly half of its 73-year existence added the economic potential of South and Central Asia had “forever remained hostage” to the India-Pakistan disputes.

• The comments came a month after the militaries of the two countries announced a ceasefire along the de facto border in Kashmir.

• Bajwa said Pakistan had “hope” in the form of President Joe Biden’s new administration.

• He said the administration could help facilitate peace in the region.

