Ottawa ‘ready to work’ with India, says Canadian PM Trudeau on Independence Day

Toronto: In a message marking India’s 78th Independence Day, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that Ottawa “stands ready to work” with New Delhi. Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (AP)

In the statement, released on Thursday, Trudeau said, “As an Indo-Pacific partner, Canada stands ready to work with India to make life better for people in both our countries.”

“Today, we join the people of India and Indo-Canadians in marking India’s Independence Day,” he said.

He pointed out that Canada is home to over 1.3 million people of Indian origin, and the Indo-Canadian communities “play a vital role in shaping Canada, making us stronger and better.”

“Today, we celebrate the contributions they have made, and continue to make, to strengthen our country and secure our prosperity,” he said.

The greetings extended this year were certainly less effusive than those in 2023. Relations between the two countries have cratered since Trudeau’s statement in the House of Commons on September 18 last year that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, three months earlier.

In his 2023 greetings, he had said, “As the world’s largest democracy, India is – and will continue to be – a key partner for Canada in the promotion of our shared values of democracy, pluralism, and progress.”

Meanwhile, Independence Day was celebrated at India’s mission across the country. India’s High Commissioner in Ottawa hoisted the national flag at the mission in the Canadian capital and read out excerpts from the address to the nation by President Droupadi Murmu. Similar ceremonies were also held at the Consulate Generals in Toronto and Vancouver.

While protests were held by pro-Khalistan elements outside the missions, there was no disruption in the celebrations, as diplomatic security and local law enforcement secured the premises.