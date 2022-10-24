Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Outgoing UK PM Liz Truss' Diwali wish: ‘To our friends in India…’

Updated on Oct 24, 2022 05:10 PM IST

Liz Truss: “Let me thank British Hindus, Sikhs and Jains for everything you do for our country,” Liz Truss said in a video shared on Twitter.

ByMallika Soni

Outgoing UK prime minister Liz Truss greeted people on the festival of Diwali and wished joy and happiness for everyone.

“Let me thank British Hindus, Sikhs and Jains for everything you do for our country,” Liz Truss said in a video shared on Twitter.

Liz Truss has remained out of the public eye since announcing her resignation last Thursday.

“And to our friends in India, let us continue to deepen the bonds between our two countries over the next year,” she added.

LizTruss was forced to resign last week after pressure grew during the fallout of her controversial mini-budget.

