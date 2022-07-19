Outgoing UK prime minister Boris Johnson narrowly survives no-confidence vote. What now?
Outgoing UK prime minister Boris Johnson survived a 'no-confidence' vote called by the opposition late Monday night amid the ongoing campaign to pick his successor. Johnson won by 111 votes, with 349 for and 238 against, meaning the ruling Conservative Party will remain in office while it elects a new leader to replace Johnson after he quit earlier this month.
The Conservatives' win means the opposition - Labour - cannot force a general election, since the rules say another 'no confidence' vote can only be called 12 months later.
Britain has avoided a general election - which would have been its third in the past five years.
Johnson announced his resignation after an exodus of ministers and senior officials - led by finance secretrary Rishi Sunak and health seceretary Sajid Javid - forced his hand. The prime minister's administration has been rocked by a series of scandals over the past months and years, including the infamous 'partygate' that made headline during the Covid lockdown.
At least 50 ministers and officials walked out on Johnson over the space of 72 hours starting July 8, leaving the prime minister with little option but to step down. He said he would resign as leader of the Conservative party but remain as PM till a successor is elected.
UK prime minister's race: Main contenders
Four of the 50+ senior figures who resigned, forcing Johnson to step down, are in the race to succeed him at 10, Downing Street - Sunak, foreign secretary Liz Truss, the former equalities secretary Kemi Badenoch, and trade policy secretary Penny Mordaunt.
In another round of voting Monday, Tom Tugendhat was eliminated from the race.
Sunak held onto his lead but the cost of living crisis and a fine for attending the same event that brought Johnson his fixed penalty notice, has put dents in his personal ratings.
He got 115 votes, followed by Mordaunt on 82 and Truss on 71.
-
Nijjar denies involvement in killing of controversial community leader Ripudaman Malik in Canada
The president of the Guru Nanak Sikh temple in Surrey, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who has been accused with multiple crimes, including terrorism in India, has denied any connection to the killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik, the man who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India terrorist bombing case. Malik was shot dead on Thursday in Surrey, in the province of British Columbia.
-
Indo-Canadian shot dead at nightclub in Toronto
A 26-year-old Indo-Canadian succumbed to Brar's injuries on Monday, a day after being shot at a nightclub in Toronto. Toronto police identified the victim was a resident of Brampton in the greater Toronto area, Pardeep Brar. Police responded to reports of a shooting at around 3.30am on Sunday at a nightclub in downtown Toronto. Two people, including Brar, were reportedly shot. Brar succumbed to the gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on Monday.
-
Russia moves to tighten restrictions under 'gay propaganda' law | 5 points
Russian parliament on Monday moved to expand the 2013 ban on the “promotion of non-traditional sexual relations” to minors, widely referred to as the “gay propaganda” bill. On July 8, state Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin spoke in favour of a broad ban on disseminating information on LGBTQ relationships after Russia quit the Council of Europe, a human rights watchdog, in March. He said that Russia would now be able to ban the promotion of "non-traditional values".
-
Prince Harry shares the moment he realised Meghan was 'soulmate'
Britain's Prince Harry on Monday revealed the moment he realised Meghan Markle was his “soulmate”. Delivering a keynote speech at the United Nations headquarters on the occasion of Nelson Mandela International Day, Harry spoke about seeking insight from Mandela in the times of global uncertainty involving climate change and the threats from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
'Egregiously poor decision-making’ by cops left 21 dead at US school: Report
About two months after the Uvalde school shooting in Texas, United States, a report has been published that reveals the chaotic nature of the state response, creating a taint in the history of the county where gun violence remains a top concern. An 80-page report on the Uvalde school shooting that left 21 dead was termed “devastating” and “unacceptable” by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. The report was published on Sunday.
