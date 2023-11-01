Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Over 1 lakh undocumented Afghans returned to Afghanistan: Pak official

Reuters |
Nov 01, 2023 01:32 PM IST

Pakistan's deadline to expel all undocumented immigrants, including hundreds of thousands of Afghan nationals, is expiring later on Wednesday

More than 100,000 undocumented Afghan nationals have returned voluntary to Afghanistan through the northwestern Torkham border crossing in the last two weeks, a Pakistani government official said on Wednesday.

Afghans wait for clearance to depart for their homeland at a deportation camp set up by authorities to facilitate illegal immigrants,(AP)

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan said the Afghan nationals had traveled from across Pakistan to the border crossing.

Pakistan's deadline to expel all undocumented immigrants, including hundreds of thousands of Afghan nationals, is expiring later on Wednesday.

