Over 200 Indian-origin people hold leadership positions globally. Check list

A list of more than 200 members of the Indian diaspora who hold the highest positions around the world was unveiled on Monday, which included the names of elected officials, appointees or civil servants. US vice president Kamala Harris was the latest to join the list, published by Indiaspora, a US-based non-profit organisation representing the community globally.

The 2021 Indiaspora Government Leaders List has been unveiled on the occasion of the Presidents’ Day, recognising the achievement of more than 200 Ieaders belonging to the Indian diaspora. According to Indiaspora, the leaders have been key agents in shaping politics and policy from a local to the global scale and their leadership will impact generations to come.

The comprehensive list has names of those who have ascended to the highest ranks of government in 15 countries across the globe, including eight presidents, prime ministers and vice presidents and more than 65 cabinet officials. The aim of unveiling such a list is to bring “greater awareness to the collective inspiration, influence and impact” of the global community, according to Indiaspora.

"These leaders are building a legacy for future generations, and one that extends beyond our community to all of the constituents and communities that they serve," MR Rangaswami, Indiaspora founder, said in a statement.

Here’s are some of the prominent names from the list:

1. Antonio Costa, prime minister, Portugal

2. Mohamed Irfaan, president, Guyana

3. Pravind Jugnauth, prime minister, Mauritius

4. Prithvirajsing Roopun, president, Mauritius

5. Chandrikapersad Santokhi, president, Suriname

6. Kamala Harris, vice president, United States

7. Leo Varadkar, the tánaiste and minister for enterprise, trade and employment, Ireland

8. Rishi Sunak, chancellor of the exchequer, UK

9. Priti Patel, home secretary, UK

10. Alok Sharma, president for COP 26, UK

11. Neera Tanden, director of the office of management and budget, US

12. K. Shanmugam, minister for home affairs and the minister for law, Singapore

13. Harjit Sajjan, minister of defence, Canada

14. Anita Anand, minister of public services and procurement, Canada

15. Vivian Balakrishnan, minister for foreign affairs, Singapore

16. Priyanca Radhakrishnan, minister for diversity, inclusion and ethnic communities, New Zealand

17. Indranee Rajah, minister in the prime minister’s office, Singapore

18. Pravin Gordhan, minister of public enterprises, South Africa

19. Waheed Alli, member of House of Lords, UK

20. Meghnad Desai, member of House of Lords, UK

21. Pramila Jaypal, Washington representative, United States

22. Ro Khanna, California representative, United States

23. Navdeep Bains, member of parliament, Canada

24. Kamal Khera, member of parliament, Canada

25. Sundaresh Menon, chief justice of the Supreme Court, Singapore

