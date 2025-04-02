Over 200 passengers, crew fall sick after Norovirus outbreak on luxury cruise

Over 200 passengers and crew members aboard a luxury cruise ship fell sick due to the outbreak of norovirus, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The cruise ship, called the Queen Mary 2 of Cunard Lines, is going from England to the Eastern Caribbean, The New York Times reported. Queen Mary 2, which is currently in the North West Atlantic Ocean, is en route to Southampton. (File, AFP)

According to the CDC, 224 passengers and 17 crew members have fallen prey to the virus outbreak. There are 2,538 passengers and 1,232 crew members aboard the ship. Among the major symptoms of the virus are diarrhoea and vomiting.

The outbreak was reported on March 18, when the cruise stopped in New York, according to a tracking site called Cruise Mapper.

Actions taken

In a statement on Tuesday, Cunard said the ship has been deep cleaned, and the passengers were under close observation, The New York Times report added. “Thanks to the swift response from our crew and the additional measures that we have in place, we are already seeing a reduction in reported cases,” the statement by Cunard said.

According to the CDC, the cruise liner increased cleaning and disinfection procedures, has isolated ill passengers and crew and has taken samples for testing.

Cruise itinerary

Queen Mary 2, which is currently in the North West Atlantic Ocean, is en route to Southampton, according to Cruise Mapper. It departed from Southampton on March 8 for a 29-day round-trip to the Eastern Caribbean which will conclude on April 6.

The cruise made its first stop in New York on March 15, during which the outbreak was reported. It has also stopped in St Lucia Island, Barbados, and Dominica among other places, shows Cruise Mapper.

What is Norovirus?

Norovirus is a gastrointestinal illness that causes vomiting and diarrhoea and spreads rapidly. According to the CDC, it is also called the "stomach flu" or the "stomach bug" and causes acute gastroenteritis.

People of any age can contract the virus. It spreads through direct contact with someone, eating or drinking contaminated food or beverages, and touching contaminated surfaces. While those sickened by the virus may feel better in two to three days, they can still spread it till two weeks later.

To prevent norovirus, one must wash hands often, wash fruits and vegetables and eat shellfish which is cooked thoroughly, clean and disinfect contaminated surfaces, wash laundry in hot water and stay at home for two days after feeling better.