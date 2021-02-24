Home / World News / Over 23 tonnes of cocaine seized in Europe's biggest haul
world news

Over 23 tonnes of cocaine seized in Europe's biggest haul

The two shipments together represented a street value of roughly $730 million, the Dutch prosecutors said.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:04 PM IST
Zollfahndungsamt Hamburg shows a detail of cocaine after German authorities seized more than 16 tonnes of cocaine in the northern port city of Hamburg, Germany.(REUTERS)

Customs authorities in Hamburg and Antwerp have seized a record haul of more than 23 tonnes of cocaine destined for the Netherlands in two raids this month, Dutch prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The two shipments together represented a street value of roughly 600 million euros ($730 million), the prosecutors said, making it the biggest catch of cocaine headed for the Netherlands ever.

Prosecutors said a 28-year old Dutchman had been arrested on Wednesday who was registered as the recipient of the containers in which the drugs were found.

In Hamburg, Germany, 16.17 tonnes of cocaine were found in over 1,700 tins of wall filler which had arrived on a container ship from Paraguay.

In the Belgian port of Antwerp around 7.2 tonnes of the drugs was found hidden in a container filled with wood blocks which had been shipped from Panama.

On Tuesday, Dutch customs officers announced the largest heroin haul ever found in one bust in the Netherlands - more than 1,500 kg of heroin discovered in the port of Rotterdam.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
europe cocaine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP