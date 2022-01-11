Over half of Europe's population could be infected with Omicron in 6-8 weeks: WHO

More than 50 per cent of Europe's population could be infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease in the next six-eight weeks, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

Dr Hans Kluge, European Regional Director of WHO, told reporters in Denmark on Tuesday that more than seven million Covid-19 cases were seen in the European Region in the first week of 2022.

As of 10 January, 26 countries in Europe reported that over 1 per cent of their population had been infected with Covid-19 each week, an official statement read.

“It is challenging health systems and service delivery in many countries where Omicron has spread at speed and threatens to overwhelm in many more,” Dr Kluge said.

He added that vaccines continue to provide good protection against Omicron. “Allow me to reiterate that the currently approved vaccines do continue to provide good protection against severe disease and death, including for Omicron,” he said.

The top WHO official also said that countries that are facing an Omicron surge should prioritise avoiding and reducing harm among the vulnerable and minimise disruption to health systems and essential services.

“Any decision to shorten recommended quarantine or isolation periods should be taken in combination with negative Covid-19 tests and only when considered essential to preserve critical service continuity. Any decisions to do so must be taken with careful weighing of the risks and benefits of doing so,” Dr Kluge said during the press conference in Denmark on Tuesday.

The WHO has already said that Omicron is less severe than the previous Delta, but it is not mild. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director-general, said on January 7 that Omicron is hospitalising and killing people, just like previous variants.