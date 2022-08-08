Over 600 kids strip searched by London police, mostly black boys: New data
London's under-fire police force strip-searched more than 600 children over a two-year period, most of them black boys, according to new data released Monday.
England's commissioner for children, Rachel de Souza, said she was "deeply shocked" by the figures after obtaining them from the Metropolitan police.
De Souza's request came after Britain's biggest police force was forced to apologise in March over the case of "Child Q", which has sparked an investigation for gross misconduct into four officers.
The 15-year-old black schoolgirl was strip-searched by female officers in 2020 after being wrongly suspected of carrying cannabis, despite them being aware she was menstruating.
She was searched without an "appropriate adult" present, and neither was an adult in attendance in 23 percent of the cases unearthed by de Souza.
Also Read | Black Lives Matter: Four police officers charged with murder of Breonna Taylor
In total, 650 minors aged 10-17 were strip-searched by Met officers between 2018 and 2020, she found. More than 95 percent were boys, and 58 percent of the 650 were described by the officer as being black.
De Souza said she was "extremely concerned" at the ethnic imbalance, and said Child Q may be part of a bigger "systemic problem around child protection" in the Met.
The figures had gone up sharply year after year, she said, and showed that a significant number of children "are being subjected to this intrusive and traumatising practice each year".
The London force has been rocked in recent years by a succession of incidents involving officers, including last year, when a diplomatic protection squad member was jailed for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.
Also Read | London fines show brokers’ role in $1.9 billion cum-ex scandal
A crisis of public confidence in the police saw Cressida Dick resign as Met commissioner in February. In response to de Souza's findings, the Met said it had already instituted changes "to ensure children subject to intrusive searches are dealt with appropriately and respectfully".
Some children may themselves be a "vulnerable victim of exploitation" by gangsters and drug criminals, it conceded.
London mayor Sadiq Khan redoubled his criticism of the Met after slamming the force over the Child Q case and other incidents. It was "deeply concerning" that so many body searches were happening without an adult present, a spokesman for Khan said.
"And there remain serious wider issues with regard to disproportionality and the use of stop and search on young black boys," the spokesman said.
-
Israel and Palestinian militants declare Gaza truce
The three-day clashes echoed preludes to previous Gaza wars, though they were relatively contained as Hamas, the governing Islamist group in the Gaza Strip and a more powerful force than Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad, had so far stayed out.
-
Five more killed in Gaza amid truce reports: Health ministry
Five more people were killed in Gaza on Sunday evening, the enclave's health ministry said, amid reports a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants may be imminent. "Thirty-six martyrs, among them 11 children and four women, and 311 injured," the health ministry said, raising the death toll in the Palestinian enclave from 31 since fighting began on Friday.
-
China keeps up pressure on Taiwan with fourth day of drills
China said Sunday it carried out its fourth consecutive day of military drills in the air and sea around Taiwan in the wake of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island, despite international calls to calm the tensions. The People's Liberation Army said the exercises focused on testing its long-range air and ground strikes. It did not say if it will continue the drills after Sunday.
-
US Senate poised to pass Biden's cornerstone climate and health bill
After months of negotiations, the US Senate looks poised to pass Joe Biden's grand climate and health care plan, channeling billions toward ambitious clean energy goals in a hard-won victory for the president ahead of midterm elections. "I think it's going to pass," the Democratic president, who recently recovered from a second bout of Covid-19, told journalists Sunday morning in a brief appearance on the White House lawn.
-
China concludes Taiwan drills with ‘island saturation attack’, ‘bomber deterrence flights’
China's People's Liberation Army on Sunday carried out “island saturation attack drills” and “bomber deterrence flights” as it concluded an unprecedented four-day military drill around self-governed Taiwan, launched in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island last week. The Taiwan-focused drills, which took place in six zones around the island, encircling it, began Thursday though advance drills had begun earlier.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics