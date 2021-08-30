Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Over a million customers in Louisiana without power as Ida lashes state

Hurricane Ida plowed into Louisiana from the Gulf of Mexico as a fierce Category 4 storm on Sunday. Power was knocked out Sunday night to the entire New Orleans metropolitan area, the utility company Entergy Louisiana reported.
AUG 30, 2021
An empty intersection is shown in downtown on August 29, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (AFP)

Over a million customers in Louisiana were without power after Hurricane Ida lashed the state, according to the PowerOutage.us website, which tracks power outages.

There were a total of 1,002,184 customers without service in Louisiana in the earlier hours of Aug. 30, the website showed.

