Oxford University changes 'derogatory' department name: 'Stank of colonialism'

Published on Sep 22, 2022 01:30 PM IST

Oxford University: Scholars of the faculty which was founded in the 19th century felt that the word “oriental” in the name had echoes of British colonialism.

Qxford University: Oxford said that the university held "extensive conversations" with students.
ByMallika Soni

Oxford University's Faculty of Oriental Studies changed its name to Faculty of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies amid concerns that the previous name could be derogatory to racial or ethnic minorities, Daily Mail reported on Thursday.

Scholars of the faculty which was founded in the 19th century felt that the word “oriental” in the name had echoes of British colonialism, the report added, saying that the change comes after a two-year rigorous consultation process with staff and students.

Earlier, City University's Cass Business School had also altered its name owing to the name being tied to Sir John Cass, a 17th-century businessman who advocated slavery.

Oxford said that the university held "extensive conversations" with students, staff, alumni, as well as three surveys before the name change.

Professor of Modern Jewish History David Rechter who is the faculty board chairman said that he is confident that the change is in "the right direction".

"Many considered the word 'oriental' to be inappropriate and, while the change will not affect what the faculty researches and teaches, it does better reflect the breadth and diversity of the academic activity in the faculty," he said.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

university of oxford oxford
