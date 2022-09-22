Russians want to know ‘how to break arm at home’ to evade Putin's move: Report

Google searches for "how to break an arm at home" surged in Russia after President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilization to bolster the country's fight in Ukraine, a report in Newsweek said.

Despite Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's clarification that the conscription would only be applied to reservists, Google searches for “как сломать руку в домашних условиях”- "how to break an arm at home," surged across Russia.

As Google Trends rank search items from zero to 100, zero representing the point of least interest and 100 the most, after Vladimir Putin's address searches for ways to break arm at home rose to 38 out of 100.

One-way flights out of Russia were selling out rapidly on Thursday a day after Putin's announcement, Reuters reported.

Traffic on the eastern Finnish border with Russia increased over night as well on Wednesday and the surge in activity continued on Thursday morning as well, the Finland border guard said.

Vladimir Putin's move is also facing massive protests in Russia, videos shared across social media showed.

On Wednesday, Vladimir Putin announced that the decree on partial mobilisation of its 2 million-strong military reserves has been signed. The decision, which Putin said was taken “to defend the motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity” comes as the war in Ukraine reaches nearly seven months and is being seen as an escalation by the West.

