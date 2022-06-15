Pak Army offers Musharraf air ambulance to to bring him back: Report
- Musharraf, 78, who ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008, was charged with high treason and given a death sentence in 2019 for suspending the Constitution. His death sentence was later suspended.
The Pakistan army has offered to facilitate the return of former strongman General Pervez Musharraf, who is in critical condition and in a hospital in the United Arab Emirates, according to a media report on Tuesday.
“The military contacted the family of Gen. Musharraf and offered its help in his treatment and bringing him back home,” a report in Dunya TV said.
He may be brought back to the country in an air ambulance, the report said.
“All arrangements to bring Gen. Musharraf back to Pakistan (are) being made after family’s consent and doctors’ advice. This includes the air ambulance… The institution (of the Army) stands by its ex-chief,” TV anchor Kamran Shahid said in a tweet.
Musharraf, 78, who ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008, was charged with high treason and given a death sentence in 2019 for suspending the Constitution. His death sentence was later suspended.
His family has confirmed that the ex-general is in the hospital and not expected to recover.
“Gen Musharraf has been hospitalised for the last three weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). (He is) Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living,” his family said in a statement on Friday.
Amyloidosis is a rare disease that occurs when an abnormal protein builds up in organs and interferes with the normal function. He was diagnosed with the life-threatening disease Amyloidosis in 2018 in the UAE.
Musharraf left for Dubai in March 2016 for medical treatment and has not returned since.
On Saturday, defence minister Khawaja Asif said,“In view of General Musharraf’s ill health, there should be no obstacle for him to return home. Past events should not be allowed to interfere in this regard”.
Pak, Iran discuss India
The foreign ministers of Pakistan and Iran discussed the controversial comments of a former Indian ruling party worker’s against Prophet Mohammad as well as Jammu and Kashmir during bilateral talks in Tehran on Tuesday.
Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari briefed his Iranian counterpart Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian “on the serious situation of human rights” in Jammu and Kashmir, the foreign office spokesperson said on Twitter.
“We are grateful for Iranian leadership’s steadfast support for the just cause of Jammu and Kashmir,” the tweet said.
Bilawal also called on “international community to show common resolve against xenophobia, intolerance and incitement to violence on the basis of religion or belief”, referring to the remarks made by BJP worker Nupur Sharma against the Prophet, it added.
-
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 15, 2022
Dear Taurus, financially the day will prove quite favourable as good earnings are indicated. For Virgo, financially the day will prove quite favourable as good earnings are indicated. Scorpio will be able to tide over an adverse situation on the academic front. Good advice from a family member will work wonders for Aquarius.
-
10% elders admit to being victims of physical assault; sons among abusers: Study
Disrespect accounted for 57 per cent of the elder abuse, followed by verbal abuse at 38 per cent, neglect at 33 per cent, and economic exploitation at 24 per cent. An alarming 13 per cent of elders experienced physical abuse in the form of slapping and beating, the survey found.
-
Man, woman paraded naked over extramarital relationship in Chhattisgarh
After the incident came to light, a police team was sent to the village for investigation, said a senior police official. The man's wife spotted him with another woman, and called some people including her relatives, the official said.
-
Anushka Sharma reacts angrily to publication sharing Vamika's pics on Instagram
Actor Anushka Sharma has reacted angrily to a post, by a publication on Instagram, featuring the photo of her daughter Vamika Kohli. Taking to their Instagram account, the publication shared Vamika's photo after she returned with mother Anushka and father-cricketer Virat Kohli from their recent Maldives vacation.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics