Pak man allegedly cuts off wife’s nose, shaves her head after fight

The neighbours told police that Shazia’s husband Sajjad Ahmad would torture her quite often. He used to beat her with pipes and iron roads over petty domestic matters, and the neighbours had several times rescued her.

world Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Lahore
A Pakistani man allegedly cut off his wife’s nose and shaved her head following a fight. (Representative Image)
A Pakistani man allegedly cut off his wife’s nose and shaved her head following a fight. (Representative Image)(Getty Images)
         

A Pakistani man allegedly cut off his wife’s nose and shaved her head following a fight, according to a media report.

The neighbours rescued the woman, Shazia, on Monday and alerted police who took her to the Lahore General Hospital with severe bleeding, the Dawn reported.

The neighbours told police that Shazia’s husband Sajjad Ahmad would torture her quite often. He used to beat her with pipes and iron roads over petty domestic matters, and the neighbours had several times rescued her.

She has been admitted to the hospital for a complicated facial surgery where the doctors would give her an artificial nose, the Dawn reported.

Shazia told police that she was visiting one of her daughters’ in-laws when her husband stormed in. He took her back home, locked the gate and attacked her with a plastic pipe, the daily reported. She claimed that Ahmad told her he had spent money on her health that he was to pay as monthly installment to a shopkeeper. He then took out a knife from a cupboard and chopped off her nose, she alleged.

Search is on to trace the husband, who fled from the scene after torturing his wife.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 21:22 IST

