Pak politician Bilawal Bhutto tests positive for Covid-19

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 19:58 IST

As Covid cases once again rise in Pakistan, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Thursday that he is self-isolating after testing positive for the virus.

He also informed organisers of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally to be held in Multan that instead of appearing in person, he would give his speech via video link.

The rally coincides with the PPP foundation day on November 30.

Apart from his absence from the crucial Multan rally, Bilawal will also be missing the engagement of his sister, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, to a Dubai-based businessman which will take place over the weekend.

Bilawal tweeted that he was currently experiencing mild symptoms. “I’ll continue working from home and will be addressing PPP foundation day via video link. Wear a mask everyone, see you on the other side.”

A second and deadlier wave of the coronavirus has shown an increased rise in cases in Pakistan.

Pakistan reported 3,306 infections on Thursday, a day after it confirmed more than 3,000 daily infections for the first time since July.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had criticised the PDM for holding rallies at a time when the second wave of the pandemic hit Pakistan.

Last week, the Pakistan PM warned that his government would be compelled to enforce complete lockdown if the opposition did not desist from holding public gatherings at a time when the country was reeling under the impact of Covid-19.

Khan tweeted that the 11-party PDM would be responsible for the consequences if it continued with its rallies.

“In (Pakistan), the PDM by continuing with jalsas (public gatherings) is deliberately endangering lives and livelihoods (because) if cases continue to rise at the rate we are seeing, we will be compelled to go into complete lockdown & PDM will be responsible for consequences,” Khan said in a tweet.