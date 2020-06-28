e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Pak rejects domicile certificates granted by India to non-natives of J-K

Pak rejects domicile certificates granted by India to non-natives of J-K

As per the new domicile law, non-permanent residents who have residency proof of at least 15 years in Jammu and Kashmir are entitled to get domicile certificates.

world Updated: Jun 28, 2020 06:03 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Islamabad
Labourers in boats go about de-weeding the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.
Labourers in boats go about de-weeding the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. (Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times))
         

Pakistan on Saturday “rejected” the grant of domicile certificates by India to the people not originally from Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the new domicile law, non-permanent residents who have residency proof of at least 15 years in Jammu and Kashmir are entitled to get domicile certificates.

Over 30,000 people have till now received domicile certificates online in Jammu and Kashmir after the Indian government changed laws to grant residency to different categories of non-residents in the Union territory.

The Foreign Office “rejected” the grant of domicile certificates by India to the people not originally from Jammu and Kashmir.

“The certificates issued to non-Kashmiris including, among others, the Indian government officials under ‘Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure), 2020’ are illegal, void and in complete violation of the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, and International law including the 4th Geneva Convention,” the FO said.

It asked the international community to intervene to stop India from what it called “changing the demographic structure of Kashmir”.

tags
top news
Eight states account for 87% of Covid-19 deaths, 85% active cases
Eight states account for 87% of Covid-19 deaths, 85% active cases
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
Covid-19: New protocols prescribe use of dexamethasone
Covid-19: New protocols prescribe use of dexamethasone
The science behind Delhi’s five-pronged fight against Covid-19
The science behind Delhi’s five-pronged fight against Covid-19
Sero survey in Delhi begins to map exposure to coronavirus
Sero survey in Delhi begins to map exposure to coronavirus
Jobless Telangana teachers turn to manual labour
Jobless Telangana teachers turn to manual labour
China’s Xi Jinping is a successor to dictator Joseph Stalin: US NSA O’Brien
China’s Xi Jinping is a successor to dictator Joseph Stalin: US NSA O’Brien
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In