Pak turns fortress, Islamabad on high alert ahead of US-Iran peace talks

Islamabad has been placed under an unprecedented security cover as Pakistan prepares to host high-stakes talks between the United States and Iran this weekend, even as tensions remain high following warnings from Iran’s top leadership over Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

Pakistani police officers stand guard near the President House in the Red Zone area in Islamabad on April 10, 2026. (AFP)

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Authorities ramped up security across the capital on Thursday, with key roads sealed, traffic diverted, and sensitive zones locked down ahead of the arrival of foreign delegations expected later in the night, news agency PTI reported. Track US-Iran war live updates.

The development comes as Washington and Tehran agreed to a two-week conditional ceasefire, setting the stage for face-to-face talks in Islamabad aimed at converting the temporary truce into a lasting peace arrangement.

‘Foolproof security’ promised to US delegation

Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting with US Chargé d'affaires Natalie Baker, reportedly assured that elaborate arrangements were in place for the visiting dignitaries.

Pakistani soldiers stand guard near the President House in the Red Zone area in Islamabad on April 10, 2026. (AFP)

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{{^usCountry}} Calling members of the US delegation “our special guests,” Naqvi said, “A comprehensive plan has been prepared to provide foolproof security to all foreign guests in every respect,” Pakistan-based daily, Dawn, quoted him as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling members of the US delegation “our special guests,” Naqvi said, “A comprehensive plan has been prepared to provide foolproof security to all foreign guests in every respect,” Pakistan-based daily, Dawn, quoted him as saying. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the report citing sources, a 30-member advance US team has already reached Islamabad to assess on-ground security preparations. Multi-layered security in Islamabad, Rawalpindi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the report citing sources, a 30-member advance US team has already reached Islamabad to assess on-ground security preparations. Multi-layered security in Islamabad, Rawalpindi {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To facilitate the smooth movement and stay of delegates, authorities declared a two-day local holiday in the capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To facilitate the smooth movement and stay of delegates, authorities declared a two-day local holiday in the capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Islamabad Police, in an advisory on X, announced strict movement restrictions. “The Red Zone and surrounding areas are closed to all types of traffic except official vehicles. Citizens are requested to avoid unnecessary travel,” the advisory said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Islamabad Police, in an advisory on X, announced strict movement restrictions. “The Red Zone and surrounding areas are closed to all types of traffic except official vehicles. Citizens are requested to avoid unnecessary travel,” the advisory said. {{/usCountry}}

Army soldier arrive at the D Chowk area, near the President's house, as Pakistan prepares to host the US and Iran for peace talks, in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 9, 2026. (REUTERS)

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Diversions have been put in place along the Express Highway due to the movement of foreign delegations, with commuters asked to plan accordingly.

The Red Zone—housing key government buildings, foreign missions, and official residences—has been completely sealed off, the police's statment added.

Security measures are extended beyond central Islamabad. Roads leading to Nur Khan Airbase and Old Airport Road were blocked using containers and barbed wire, Dawn reported. Entire neighbourhoods, including Shah Khalid Colony, Gulzar-e-Quaid and Airport Housing Society, faced severe restrictions.

People walk along a closed street in the Red Zone area in Islamabad on April 10, 2026. (AFP)

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Security agencies across Rawalpindi district have also been placed on high alert. State-run rescue departments and hospitals have also been directed to remain on standby, ensuring staff availability and essential supplies, sources told Dawn.

US, Iran delegations to arrive shortly

Despite lingering scepticism, particularly within Iranian public opinion over repeated ceasefire violations, Tehran confirmed its participation.

“Despite skepticism… Iranian delegation arrives tonight in Islamabad for serious talks based on 10 points proposed by Iran,” Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam said in a post on X.

Hours later, he deleted the statement as the situation in Lebanon worsened, with Israel carrying out aerial strikes that he described as a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

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On the US side, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump was dispatching a negotiating team led by Vice President JD Vance. The delegation is also expected to include special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, though their exact arrival time remains unclear.

Talks to push towards long-term deal

The upcoming talks are expected to go beyond ceasefire arrangements and address a broader framework for long-term peace, PTI reported citing sources familiar with the developments.

Key issues likely to be discussed include sanctions relief, regional security concerns, and the future of Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes.

However, hours before the proposed talks, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian raised concerns over recent Israeli strikes in Lebanon, warning that such actions could undermine the diplomatic process.

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“Such actions signal deception and non-compliance, rendering negotiations meaningless. Our hands remain on the trigger. Iran will never forsake its Lebanese brothers and sisters,” he said.

His remarks came after Israeli strikes reportedly killed over 200 people and injured more than 1,000 in Lebanon.

PM Sharif, Munir review mediation push

Amid the tensions, Pakistan’s top leadership reviewed its mediation role. Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to assess progress in efforts aimed at achieving “sustainable peace” in the region, according to a statement from the PMO cited by PTI.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction over the current de-escalation and emphasised the need to maintain the ceasefire. They reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to supporting both sides in reaching a negotiated settlement.

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They “appreciated the restraint demonstrated by all sides” and pledged “all-out support” for a peaceful resolution.

Sharif also renewed his invitation to both delegations, assuring them of Pakistan’s full support during the talks.

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