Pak turns fortress, Islamabad on high alert ahead of US-Iran peace talks

Islamabad has been placed under an unprecedented security cover as Pakistan prepares to host high-stakes talks between the United States and Iran this weekend, even as tensions remain high following warnings from Iran’s top leadership over Israeli strikes in Lebanon. Pakistani police officers stand guard near the President House in the Red Zone area in Islamabad on April 10, 2026. (AFP) Authorities ramped up security across the capital on Thursday, with key roads sealed, traffic diverted, and sensitive zones locked down ahead of the arrival of foreign delegations expected later in the night, news agency PTI reported. Track US-Iran war live updates. The development comes as Washington and Tehran agreed to a two-week conditional ceasefire, setting the stage for face-to-face talks in Islamabad aimed at converting the temporary truce into a lasting peace arrangement. ‘Foolproof security’ promised to US delegation Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting with US Chargé d'affaires Natalie Baker, reportedly assured that elaborate arrangements were in place for the visiting dignitaries.

Pakistani soldiers stand guard near the President House in the Red Zone area in Islamabad on April 10, 2026. (AFP)

Calling members of the US delegation “our special guests,” Naqvi said, “A comprehensive plan has been prepared to provide foolproof security to all foreign guests in every respect,” Pakistan-based daily, Dawn, quoted him as saying. According to the report citing sources, a 30-member advance US team has already reached Islamabad to assess on-ground security preparations. Multi-layered security in Islamabad, Rawalpindi To facilitate the smooth movement and stay of delegates, authorities declared a two-day local holiday in the capital. Islamabad Police, in an advisory on X, announced strict movement restrictions. “The Red Zone and surrounding areas are closed to all types of traffic except official vehicles. Citizens are requested to avoid unnecessary travel,” the advisory said.

Army soldier arrive at the D Chowk area, near the President's house, as Pakistan prepares to host the US and Iran for peace talks, in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 9, 2026. (REUTERS)

Diversions have been put in place along the Express Highway due to the movement of foreign delegations, with commuters asked to plan accordingly. The Red Zone—housing key government buildings, foreign missions, and official residences—has been completely sealed off, the police's statment added. Security measures are extended beyond central Islamabad. Roads leading to Nur Khan Airbase and Old Airport Road were blocked using containers and barbed wire, Dawn reported. Entire neighbourhoods, including Shah Khalid Colony, Gulzar-e-Quaid and Airport Housing Society, faced severe restrictions.

People walk along a closed street in the Red Zone area in Islamabad on April 10, 2026. (AFP)