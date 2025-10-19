Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to 'immediate ceasefire' says Qatar after fresh strikes | Top points

After Pakistan and Afghanistan resumed attacks following a brief 48 hour truce, Qatar has confirmed that both nations have agreed to a "immediate ceasefire' on Saturday. The latest truce was brokered by Qatar and Turkey. As per the official statement from the Qatari foreign affairs ministry, both Afghanistan and Pakistan have also agreed to hold follow up meetings in the coming days(X/MofaQatar)

As per the official statement from the Qatari foreign affairs ministry, both Afghanistan and Pakistan have also agreed to hold follow up meetings in the coming days "to ensure sustainability of the ceasefire and verify its implementation in a reliable and sustainable manner, thus contributing to achieving security and stability in both countries."

On Saturday, at least 10 people, including three Afghan cricketers, were killed in fresh Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan.

Pak, Afghan agree to truce | Top points