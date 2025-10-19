Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to 'immediate ceasefire' says Qatar after fresh strikes | Top points
This truce comes after the two nations traded fresh strikes and attacks.
After Pakistan and Afghanistan resumed attacks following a brief 48 hour truce, Qatar has confirmed that both nations have agreed to a "immediate ceasefire' on Saturday. The latest truce was brokered by Qatar and Turkey.
As per the official statement from the Qatari foreign affairs ministry, both Afghanistan and Pakistan have also agreed to hold follow up meetings in the coming days "to ensure sustainability of the ceasefire and verify its implementation in a reliable and sustainable manner, thus contributing to achieving security and stability in both countries."
On Saturday, at least 10 people, including three Afghan cricketers, were killed in fresh Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan.
Pak, Afghan agree to truce | Top points
- Following the 48-hour truce, which was also brokered by Qatar, delegations from both countries met in Doha for further negotiations. This second and hopefully lasting truce, was brokered by Doha and Turkey.
- In the official statement, Qatar has said - “During the negotiations, the two sides agreed to an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability between the two countries.”
- Both nations have once again blamed another for breaking the truce. As per Mohammad Hassan Akhund, who serves as the prime minister in the Taliban government, “Afghanistan is not in favour of war.”
- In a call with his Malaysian counterpart, the 'prime minister' added that the fresh strikes were "initiated by the Pakistani side by violating Afghanistan's territory."
- At least 10 people were killed on Saturday as fresh violence broke out between Islamabad and Kabul. As per an AFP report, a Taliban official reiterated that Pakistan broke the ceasefire by bombing three locations in Paktika.
- Pakistani security officials have stated that the fresh strikes against Afghanistan were near the border areas, particularly to target the Pakistani faction of Taliban - TTP. This attack allegedly came in response to an assault on Pakistani paramilitary forces near the Durand line.
- Ten civilians were killed and 12 others were wounded in the attacks, a provincial hospital official told AFP, adding that two of the children had been killed in the air strikes.
- The victims included three cricketers with Team Afghanistan. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed the deaths and said in a statement that the three players were in the region for a tournament.
- The International Cricket Council also issued a strongly worded note mourning the deaths of three aspiring Afghan cricketers - Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullajh, and Haroon, killed in an airstrike in Afghanistan’s Paktika province.
