Bomb blast targeting police kills five in northwest Pakistan

A bomb blast targeting police killed five people in northwest Pakistan on Friday, rescue and police officials said.

Image for representational.(AP)

The bomb was exploded close to a police patrol in Dera Ismail Khan city, police official Mohammad Adnan said.

Rescue official Aizaz Mehmood said five people were killed and another 21 suffered wounds.

