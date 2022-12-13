Home / World News / Pakistan court adjourns ex-PM Imran Khan’s disqualification case

world news
Published on Dec 13, 2022 02:03 PM IST

Imran Khan: The case has been adjourned until Dec. 20 by Islamabad High Court, Imran Khan’s lawyer Gohar Ali Khan said.

Imran Khan: Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, gestures from behind a bullet-proof glass window.(Reuters)
Bloomberg |

A Pakistani high court adjourned the case by former prime minister Imran Khan that contests his disqualification as a lawmaker.

The case has been adjourned until Dec. 20 by Islamabad High Court, Khan’s lawyer Gohar Ali Khan said by phone. Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualified the former cricket star in October for hiding money earned from selling state gifts received in overseas trips. Khan has denied any wrongdoing.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
