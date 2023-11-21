close_game
Pakistan court declares jail trial of ex-PM Imran Khan illegal, his lawyer says

ByMallika Soni
Nov 21, 2023 06:47 PM IST

Imran Khan: A special court has been conducting the trial on a jail premises citing security concerns.

A Pakistani court declared illegal the jail trial of former prime minister Imran Khan on charges of leaking state secrets, his lawyer said. A special court has been conducting the trial on a jail premises citing security concerns since Imran Khan was indicted on the charges last month.

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan(Reuters)

"Islamabad High Court has declared illegal the notification for jail trial," lawyer Naeem Panjutha said in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Imran Khan's legal team had challenged the law ministry notification that ordered the jail trial in charges related to a classified cable sent to Islamabad by Pakistan's ambassador in the United States last year. Imran Khan has been accused of making the cable public.

The former cricket hero was forced from office in 2022 after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament. At present, Imran Khan has had dozens of legal cases filed against him, which he has called an effort to keep him out of politics. He has been convicted in one graft case and sentenced to three years in jail.

While, the sentence was suspended, Imran Khan remains in prison in connection with other cases.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
