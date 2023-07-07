Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Pakistan

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Pakistan

ByMallika Soni
Jul 07, 2023 06:35 AM IST

Pakistan Earthquake: The depth of the quake was reported at 170 km, according to NCS.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Pakistan, National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. The depth of the quake was reported at 170 km, according to NCS.

Pakistan Earthquake: No damage or casualties have been reported so far.(Representational)

The earthquake took place at 05:11:28 IST and the epicentre was found to be at latitude 31.22 and longitude 70.21, it added. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 07-07-2023, 05:11:28 IST, Lat: 31.22 & Long: 70.21, Depth: 170 Km, Location: Pakistan," the NCS tweeted.

No damage or casualties have been reported so far.

