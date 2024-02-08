Pakistan election 2024 in numbers: Facts that you must know

Pakistan began voting in national and state legislatures on Thursday, February 8, amid several challenges, including widening polarisation and violence, facing the yet-to-be-elected government. Policemen stand guard outside a polling station before the start of voting in Pakistan's national elections in Lahore. (AFP)

The election will decide the formation of the next government of the world's fifth-most populous country and four provinces — Punjab, Singh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Here are some of the facts about Pakistan election 2024:

people are eligible to cast their vote, above the age of 18, out of the population of 241 million. Pakistan's National Assembly comprises 336 seats, out of which 266 candidates will be voted through the direct voting process.

will be voted through the direct voting process. 70 seats are reserved — 60 for women and 10 for non-Muslims.

are reserved — 60 for women and 10 for non-Muslims. Pakistan will be forming its 16th Parliament .

. On Thursday, 90,582 polling stations will be set up for voting across the country.