Pakistan election 2024 in numbers: Facts that you must know
Feb 08, 2024 09:03 AM IST
Pakistan election 2024: National assembly comprises 336 seats, out of which 266 candidates will be voted through the direct voting process.
Pakistan began voting in national and state legislatures on Thursday, February 8, amid several challenges, including widening polarisation and violence, facing the yet-to-be-elected government.
The election will decide the formation of the next government of the world's fifth-most populous country and four provinces — Punjab, Singh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!
Here are some of the facts about Pakistan election 2024:
- A total of 128 million people are eligible to cast their vote, above the age of 18, out of the population of 241 million.
- Pakistan's National Assembly comprises 336 seats, out of which 266 candidates will be voted through the direct voting process.
- 70 seats are reserved — 60 for women and 10 for non-Muslims.
- Pakistan will be forming its 16th Parliament.
- On Thursday, 90,582 polling stations will be set up for voting across the country.
Explained | Pakistan general elections 2024 on February 8: Candidates, voting process
- 276,402 polling booths have been set up across the country.
- There are a total of 69 million women voters and 59 million men voters.
- Among young voters, 23.51 million voters are between the ages of 18 and 25 and 33.34 million are between 26 and 35. 44 per cent of voters are under the age of 35.
- 5,121 candidates are running for the National Assembly — 4,806 male candidates, 312 female candidates and two transgender candidates.
- A total of 167 political parties are registered. Some candidates will also be running as independents.
- The polling stations will be open on Thursday from 8am to 5pm — for nine hours.
- Pakistan's Samaa TV reported that 73.21 million voters are registered in Punjab province, 26.9 million are registered in Sindh province, 21.9 are registered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 5.37 million are registered in Balochistan.
- 596,618 armed forces have been deployed outside polling booths across the country.
- The voter turnout in the last elections held in 2018 was 51.9 per cent.
- In the 2018 elections, 116 seats were won by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (N) won 64 seats, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led Pakistan Peoples Party won 43, Independents won 13 seats and 40 others were won by other parties and members.
Share this article