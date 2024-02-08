 Pakistan Election 2024 Live Updates: Voting to begin at 8 am local time | Hindustan Times
Feb 08, 2024 07:47 AM IST
Pakistan Election 2024 Live Updates: All eyes are on ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, who returned home from the UK in October last year, and could become the premier again.

Pakistan Election 2024 Live Updates: Pakistan's 12th general elections will be held on Thursday, with polling scheduled to begin at 8 am local time (8:30 am IST). The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) of ex-premier Nawaz Sharif is tipped to be the single-largest party in the 336-seat National Assembly, while Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is projected to be a distant second, followed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of cricketer-turned-politician and jailed former PM Imran Khan.

Polling staff piles up the ballot boxes at a distribution centre for the general election in Karachi, Pakistan February 7, 2024. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Polling staff piles up the ballot boxes at a distribution centre for the general election in Karachi, Pakistan February 7, 2024. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Voting will be held for 266 National Assembly seats; the remaining 70 are reserved for women and non-Muslims.

Around 13 million (13 crore) Pakistanis – almost half of the nuclear-armed nation's population (241 million/24.1 crore) – are eligible to vote.

If the PML (N) is victorious, or is the single-largest party, Nawaz Sharif, who returned home from the UK in October 2023, will become prime minister for a record fourth time.

Follow all the updates here:

    Pakistan Election 2024 Live Updates: Deadly blasts in Balochistan on poll eve

    At least 26 people died, while more than two dozen were injured in the province of Balochistan, where a bomb exploded at the office of an independent candidate in the Pishin district, while a second blast took place in Qilla Saifullah, near the Afghan border.

    The first attack claimed 14 lives, and the second, at least 10.

    The polling is scheduled to open at 8 am local time (8:30 am IST). Around 13 million (13 crore) Pakistanis – almost half of the nuclear-armed nation's population (241 million/24.1 crore) – are eligible to vote.

Topics
pakistan
Thursday, February 08, 2024
