Pakistan Election 2024 Live Updates: Voting to begin at 8 am local time
Pakistan Election 2024 Live Updates: All eyes are on ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, who returned home from the UK in October last year, and could become the premier again.
Pakistan Election 2024 Live Updates: Pakistan's 12th general elections will be held on Thursday, with polling scheduled to begin at 8 am local time (8:30 am IST). The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) of ex-premier Nawaz Sharif is tipped to be the single-largest party in the 336-seat National Assembly, while Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is projected to be a distant second, followed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of cricketer-turned-politician and jailed former PM Imran Khan.
Voting will be held for 266 National Assembly seats; the remaining 70 are reserved for women and non-Muslims.
Around 13 million (13 crore) Pakistanis – almost half of the nuclear-armed nation's population (241 million/24.1 crore) – are eligible to vote.
If the PML (N) is victorious, or is the single-largest party, Nawaz Sharif, who returned home from the UK in October 2023, will become prime minister for a record fourth time.
Follow all the updates here:
- Feb 08, 2024 07:47 AM IST
Pakistan Election 2024 Live Updates: Deadly blasts in Balochistan on poll eve
At least 26 people died, while more than two dozen were injured in the province of Balochistan, where a bomb exploded at the office of an independent candidate in the Pishin district, while a second blast took place in Qilla Saifullah, near the Afghan border.
The first attack claimed 14 lives, and the second, at least 10.Feb 08, 2024 07:30 AM IST
Pakistan Election 2024 Live Updates: 12th general elections today
The polling is scheduled to open at 8 am local time (8:30 am IST). Around 13 million (13 crore) Pakistanis – almost half of the nuclear-armed nation's population (241 million/24.1 crore) – are eligible to vote.Share this articleTopics
-