Pakistan Election 2024 Live Updates: Voting to begin at 8 am local time

Pakistan Election 2024 Live Updates: Pakistan's 12th general elections will be held on Thursday, with polling scheduled to begin at 8 am local time (8:30 am IST). The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) of ex-premier Nawaz Sharif is tipped to be the single-largest party in the 336-seat National Assembly, while Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is projected to be a distant second, followed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of cricketer-turned-politician and jailed former PM Imran Khan. Polling staff piles up the ballot boxes at a distribution centre for the general election in Karachi, Pakistan February 7, 2024. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Voting will be held for 266 National Assembly seats; the remaining 70 are reserved for women and non-Muslims.

Around 13 million (13 crore) Pakistanis – almost half of the nuclear-armed nation's population (241 million/24.1 crore) – are eligible to vote.

If the PML (N) is victorious, or is the single-largest party, Nawaz Sharif, who returned home from the UK in October 2023, will become prime minister for a record fourth time.