Pakistan extends time for transportation of Indian humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Pakistan on Sunday said it will extend by two months the time for India to transport 50,000 tonnes of wheat and life-saving medicines to Afghanistan via the Wagah-Attari land border crossing.
The Pakistan government had, as a special gesture towards the Afghan people, approved the transportation of the wheat and life-saving medicines from India to Afghanistan via the Wagah border crossing on “exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes”, the Foreign Office in Islamabad said in a statement.
After the time period for transporting the humanitarian assistance expired on March 21, the Indian side recently requested an extension of the time to complete the transportation process, the statement added.
“As a manifestation of our sincere efforts towards addressing the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, it has been decided to grant two months’ extension to facilitate completion of the transportation. All the modalities shall remain the same as earlier communicated to the Indian side,” the statement said.
The Foreign Office also informed the Indian high commission in Islamabad about the decision.
The Indian government has signed agreements with the World Food Programme (WFP) for the delivery and distribution of the wheat in Afghanistan. The humanitarian assistance is being transported in Afghan trucks via the Wagah land border crossing. The first convoy of 50 trucks carrying wheat had been flagged off by foreign secretary Harsh Shringla in February.
The Indian side has also supplied 500,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, 13 tonnes of life-saving medicines and 500 units of winter clothing. These relief materials were handed over to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul.
India first made the offer to send 50,000 tonnes of wheat via Pakistani land routes on October 7 last year, and the matter was held up for more than four months because of negotiations with the Pakistani side to finalise modalities.
-
Shehbaz Sharif replies to Modi, seeks resolution of pending issues between neighbours
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought meaningful engagement and the resolution of outstanding issues such as Kashmir in a letter sent to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Sharif's letter, written in response to a missive from Modi congratulating him on his election as the Pakistani prime minister, was received by the Indian side through diplomatic channels on Saturday.
-
Ahead of India visit, Boris Johnson warns of ‘threats from autocratic states’
Ahead of Johnson's' upcoming visit to India, which will begin on April 21, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday took to Twitter to warn against 'threats from autocratic states,' and described India as a 'highly valued strategic partner' for his country. The 2-day visit will be the Conservative leader's maiden trip to India as the premier of his country.
-
South African flood toll rises to 443 as deluge eases
The death toll from floods that have battered South Africa's east coast has risen to 443, including a rescuer, a regional official said on Sunday, as dozens more are still missing. "The death toll now stands at 443," the premier of the KwaZulu-Natal province, Sihle Zikalala told a media briefing, adding 63 other people are still unaccounted for.
-
2 kids dead, 9 people wounded after shooting at party in US' Pittsburgh
Two minors were dead and at least nine more people were wounded in a shooting at a house party in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning, police said. At least 11 people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, including the two male victims who died at the hospital, police said. The victims weren't immediately identified. Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside and several more were fired outside. Authorities hadn't released information on any suspects.
-
Shanghai outbreak slows China’s shipbuilding plans: Report
Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post on Sunday reported that the Shanghai outbreak has slowed China's shipbuilding plans and may affect the launch of the country's third aircraft carrier. The People's Liberation Army navy had been widely expected to launch the new carrier around the navy's 73rd anniversary, on April 23. China reported 3,504 locally-transmitted confirmed Covid cases for April 16, the National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.
