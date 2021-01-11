IND USA
Pakistan faces major power outage

The power outage was reported shortly before midnight almost simultaneously in many cities.
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 04:41 AM IST
Pakistan energy minister Omar Ayub Khan told reporters that the power supply snapped at 11.41 pm on Saturday after a technical fault at Guddu power plant in Sindh province. (Representative Image)(AFP)

Several cities and towns across Pakistan plunged into darkness overnight following a major technical fault in the country’s power generation and distribution system, the energy minister said on Sunday.

The power outage was reported shortly before midnight almost simultaneously in many cities.

Pakistan energy minister Omar Ayub Khan told reporters that the power supply snapped at 11.41 pm on Saturday after a technical fault at Guddu power plant in Sindh province. He said that the electricity supply was restored fully or partially in many cities.

