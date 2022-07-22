Homes inundated, power cut as rain breaks 20-year record in Pakistan's Lahore: Report
Monsoon rains played havoc in Pakistan's Lahore as the city received a maximum rain of 238 millimetres, breaking the record of the last 20 years, The Dawn reported.
In the second largest city of Pakistan, several areas including Tajpura (238 mm), Lahore airport (219 mm), Mughalpura SDO office (174 mm), Chowk Nakhuda (159 mm) and others received over 150 millimetres of rainfall, the website reported. Several areas suffered power cuts due to faults in transformer.
In Islampura area, the roof of a house collapsed resulting in injuries to two people, The News reported. Most of the areas remained without electricity and water for hours. Several roads and streets turned into lakes with water gushing out of them, the website reported.
The rainwater also accumulated in the nursing hostel and the blood bank of the city's general hospital, causing inconvenience to the patients and their families. The roofs of gynaecology block and the operation theatre began to leak with rainwater.
Rainwater entered the homes located in low-lying areas of the city, while roads were submerged thereby disrupting the flow of traffic. The civic authorities including the Water and Sanitation Authority and the Lahore Waste Management Company said the staff was active and the emergency camps were working while the disposal station was clearing water from low-lying areas.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted that rain would continue till next Monday, The News report said. The MeT office warned that heavy rain may trigger flood in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Nowshera till July 23, Dawn reported.
-
Prince Harry wins bid to challenge UK over security arrangements
Britain's Prince Harry was granted permission to challenge a UK government decision in court over his security arrangements, a High Court judgment showed on Friday. The decision was made in early 2020 by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, on behalf of the Home Office, the ministry responsible for policing, immigration and security. Harry's legal representatives were not immediately reachable for comment. The Home Office did not immediately comment.
-
Nasal sprays will be essential to tackle Covid-19 variants: Study
Intranasal vaccines for Covid-19 will be critical to protect people against the emerging variants of concern of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to a study. The study, published recently in the journal Science Immunology, documents for the first time the underperforming immune response in the airways of people with Covid-19 vaccinations compared to those with natural infection.
-
Thousands flee feuding Taliban in Afghanistan's north
When fighting erupted between Taliban forces and a breakaway group led by one of their former commanders in northern Afghanistan last month, Zahra and her family fled to the mountains. Zahra's family is among thousands that fled conflict between the Taliban and fighters loyal to the group's former intelligence chief for Bamiyan, Mahdi Mujahid.
-
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts
Facebook is rolling out an update that enables its two billion daily users to more easily view their friends' posts in chronological order. The changes announced on Thursday will offer up two different perspectives. When Facebook users open the app, they will initially see the usual news feed featuring posts selected by an algorithm that the company says is designed to highlight topics and friends most likely to appeal to each individual's tastes and interests.
-
Pakistan: Netizens demand justice after US vlogger, 21, gangraped in hotel
The gang-rape of a 21-year-old American social media activist and vlogger in Punjab province of Pakistan last week has sparked a social media outrage as netizens have been demanding stricter action from authorities in the country. A preliminary medical report of The main accused, Muzamil Shahzad Sipra has confirmed the rape, reported Express Tribune. In her complaint filed at the Fort Munro Police Station, the American-German vlogger and TikToker had alleged that she had been gang-raped.
