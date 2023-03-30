Twitter blocks Pakistan govt's official account In India

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reuters |
Mar 30, 2023 05:26 AM IST

Twitter's guidelines compel it to withhold entire accounts in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order.

Twitter has blocked the Pakistan government's account from being viewed in India in response to a legal demand, according to a notice on the social media platform on Thursday.

The account, @GovtofPakistan, remained available for viewing and interaction from countries such as the United States and Canada, Reuters checks showed.(REUTERS)

The company's guidelines compel it to withhold entire accounts in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order.

The account, @GovtofPakistan, remained available for viewing and interaction from countries such as the United States and Canada, Reuters checks showed.

Twitter as well as India and Pakistan's IT ministries did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Topics
twitter pakistan
