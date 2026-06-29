29 killed in Pakistan's ground ops in Afghanistan day after Karachi terror attack

The conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan flared up again with Islamabad reportedly claiming to have killed 29 militants in a ground operation, followed by "calibrated strikes" against militant hideouts and safe havens in the neighbouring country.

While Pakistan claims to have killed 29 militants in the operation, Taliban reportedly claimed civilian casualties in the strikes. (AFP/Representative)

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While Pakistan claims to have killed 29 militants in the operation, Taliban reportedly claimed civilian casualties in the strikes.

Pakistani strikes in eastern Afghanistan have killed or wounded dozens of civilians, Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said, according to news agency AFP. He also called the strikes a "cowardly act of aggression".

The development comes a day after four Pakistani soldiers were killed in an explosion in Karachi, for which a breakaway faction of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had claimed responsibility. The Pakistan Taliban is an ally of the Afghan Taliban, which returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Pakistan Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has said that three targets in Paktia, Paktika and Kunar were destroyed during the operation in Afghanistan, and 29 militants were killed, reported news agency AP.

Inside the Karachi terror attack

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{{^usCountry}} The Sunday operation is the latest escalation in the border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, coming just one day after an explosion killed Pakistani soldiers in Karachi and led to a fatal confrontation between Pakistani aarmed forces and militants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Sunday operation is the latest escalation in the border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, coming just one day after an explosion killed Pakistani soldiers in Karachi and led to a fatal confrontation between Pakistani aarmed forces and militants. {{/usCountry}}

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At around 8:30 pm on Saturday, an explosives-laden vehicle had rammed into a Karachi building belonging to Pakistan's paramilitary force, the Sindh Rangers. Thereafter, a blast erupted, following which terrorists entered the compound and fired indiscriminately while hurling hand grenades, triggering more explosions.

In response to the attack, the Rangers compound was sealed off, residents were instructed to remain indoors, and then began a 90-minute gun battle between the attackers and Pakistani security forces. The Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos and the Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) joined Rangers personnel in the operation.

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While four Pakistani Rangers soldiers were killed in the terror attack, the retaliatory Rangers firing killed six terrorists and led to the capture of a wounded one, who was reportedly identified as an Afghan national.

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a breakaway faction of the TTP or Pakistan Taliban had claimed responsibility for the Karachi terror attack. It was one day after this that Pakistan carried out ground operations in border regions and targeted Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, killing 29 fighters, according to news agency AP.

Also Read: India slams Pakistan's 'baseless' claims over Karachi attack: 'Look inward, act on terror'

Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict escalates

The Sunday operation marks the latest escalation in the ongoing conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan. They came less than three weeks after Pakistan's military launched airstrikes on what it said were militant hideouts in Afghanistan.

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The Pakistan Taliban remains a key friction point in the conflict. Islamabad accuses the Taliban government of sheltering militants behind a surge in attacks on its territory. However, Kabul has repeatedly denied the accusation of Afghan territory being used to harbour militants.

(With inputs from AP, AFP).