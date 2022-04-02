Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Pakistan has excellent ties with US, says army chief Gen Bajwa day before Imran Khan faces no-trust vote
Pakistan has excellent ties with US, says army chief Gen Bajwa day before Imran Khan faces no-trust vote

Pakistan wants stronger ties with both China and the United States without impacting its relations with either, Pakistan army chief General Bajwa said on Saturday. 
Pakistan army chief General Qamar Bajwa at the Islamabad Security Dialogue on Saturday. 
Published on Apr 02, 2022 02:06 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Pakistan army chief General Qamar Bajwa on Saturday said Pakistan does not believe in camp politics and enjoys a close strategic relationship with China as well as the United States. Pakistan seeks to broaden and expand relations with both China and the United States, without "impacting our relations with either", Bajwa said at the Islamabad Security Dialogue, as reported by Dawn.

The comments come a day ahead Prime Minister Imran Khan faces a no-trust motion in the assembly, following almost a month of political turmoil in the country which, according to Imran Khan, is aided by the United States. The Pakistan premier said he received intelligence that the US was displeased over his Moscow visit after Russia invaded Ukraine in a special military operation sanctioned by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Imran Khan was not given 3 options; he asked for meeting: Military refutes Pakistan PM's claim

The US has categorically dismissed the allegations brought by Imran Khan and said there is no truth in Imran Khan's claim.

Talking about the Russia-Ukraine situation, General Bajwa said Russia's invasion of Ukraine must be stopped immediately. "Despite legitimate security concerns of Russia, its aggression against a smaller country cannot be condoned," the army chief said.

"Pakistan has consistently called for an immediate ceasefire and cessation of hostilities. We support immediate dialogue between all sides to find a lasting solution to the conflict," he added.

Following his address to the nation on Thursday in which Imran Khan asserted that he will not resign, the prime minister on Friday told a news channel that the 'establishment' gave him three options: resignation, no-trust vote, or early elections. He said he chose early elections as his party can't run the government with so many members defecting to the opposition.

The Pakistan military has reportedly refuted the claim and said it did not give him the option of the opposition parties, which is no-trust, as the military is neutral and wants Imran Khan and the opposition to sit and discuss the issues.

