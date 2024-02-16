 Pakistan hikes prices of petrol to 275.62, diesel to 287.33 Pak rupees | World News - Hindustan Times
Pakistan hikes prices of petrol to 275.62, diesel to 287.33 Pak rupees

Pakistan hikes prices of petrol to 275.62, diesel to 287.33 Pak rupees

Reuters |
Feb 16, 2024 01:38 AM IST

Pakistan's finance ministry announced on X that the price of petrol had been increased by 2.73 rupees to 275.62 rupees, effective from February 16.

Pakistan on Thursday increased the prices of petrol by 2.73 rupees ($0.0098) to 275.62 rupees, with effect from February 16, the finance ministry said in a post on messaging platform X.

The government also increased the price of high speed diesel by 8.37 rupees to 287.33 Pakistani rupees, the post said. (Representational Image)(Reuters)
The government also increased the price of high speed diesel by 8.37 rupees to 287.33 Pakistani rupees, the post said. (Representational Image)(Reuters)

The government also increased the price of high speed diesel by 8.37 rupees to 287.33 rupees, the post said.

($1 = 278.6900 Pakistani rupees)

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

