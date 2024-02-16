Pakistan hikes prices of petrol to 275.62, diesel to 287.33 Pak rupees

Pakistan on Thursday increased the prices of petrol by 2.73 rupees ($0.0098) to 275.62 rupees, with effect from February 16, the finance ministry said in a post on messaging platform X. The government also increased the price of high speed diesel by 8.37 rupees to 287.33 Pakistani rupees, the post said. (Representational Image)(Reuters)

($1 = 278.6900 Pakistani rupees)

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)