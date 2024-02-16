Pakistan hikes prices of petrol to 275.62, diesel to 287.33 Pak rupees
Reuters |
Feb 16, 2024 01:38 AM IST
Pakistan's finance ministry announced on X that the price of petrol had been increased by 2.73 rupees to 275.62 rupees, effective from February 16.
Pakistan on Thursday increased the prices of petrol by 2.73 rupees ($0.0098) to 275.62 rupees, with effect from February 16, the finance ministry said in a post on messaging platform X.
The government also increased the price of high speed diesel by 8.37 rupees to 287.33 rupees, the post said.
Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!
($1 = 278.6900 Pakistani rupees)
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
Share this article