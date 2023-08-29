Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan served desi chicken, mutton in jail: Attorney General's office tells court

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan is being served desi chicken and mutton cooked in ghee at the Attock Jail where he is currently lodged, The News International reported on Tuesday.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan (Reuters/File)

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has been informed that all facilities were being provided to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman in the Attock Jail considering his profile and legal status.

This was revealed in a report submitted by the attorney general’s office on behalf of jail administration after the apex court sought a report on the living conditions of the former premier.

The News International reported quoting the report, “The most safe and secure confinement of this jail is Block No.02 which was vacated and a section consisting of four cells was declared as the high observation block for confinement of the said convicted prisoner,” the report said.

Highlighting the facilities, the jail administration submitted that the convicted prisoner had been confined in a cell measuring 09x11. The court was informed that the said cell had been whitewashed, while the whole flooring had been cemented and one ceiling fan installed.

The washroom used by the former premier had been extended to 7x4 feet and its wall raised up to five feet adding that a fibre door of 2- 12x5 feet had also been installed, it stated.

Apart from this, a new toilet seat, Muslim shower, tissue stand and stainless steel tap had been installed while a wash basin with a large-looking glass had been installed for ablution and face wash.

The report further stated that he was also being served desi chicken twice a week as per his wish, while mutton, cooked in ghee, was also being provided to the former prime minister. At least 53 jail personnel from Punjab have been temporarily deployed to ensure the deposed premier’s safe custody at the jail.

The convicted prisoner has been provided with a cot mattress, four pillows, a table, a chair, a prayer mat and an air cooler. Likewise, the report stated that reading material, including four copies of the Holy Quran with an English translation and 25 numbers of books of Islamic history had also been provided to the convicted prisoner besides newspapers.

Pakistan district and sessions court on August 5, sentenced Imran Khan to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case i.e. for illegally selling state gifts and disqualified him from politics for a period of five years, local media reported.

The PTI Chairman was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after being convicted in the Toshakhana case. The court also imposed a fine of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 100,000 on Imran Khan, Geo News reported. Khan, who has expressed his disappointment over being in jail and said that he doesn't want to stay there, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

The PTI Chairman Imran Khan had also stated that he remains holed up inside his prison cell in "distressing" conditions, as per the sources.