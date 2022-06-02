Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pakistan increases petrol, diesel prices by 17% to control fiscal deficit
world news

Pakistan increases petrol, diesel prices by 17% to control fiscal deficit

This will be the second time in a week Pakistan will slash the fuel subsidies in a bid to control the fiscal deficit and secure International Monetary Fund bailout money. 
An attendant fills a vehicle with gasoline at a Shell Petroleum Ltd. gas station in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, (Bloomberg)
Updated on Jun 02, 2022 11:05 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Pakistan increased petrol and diesel prices for consumers by 17 per cent at the pumps starting on Friday, finance minister Miftah Ismail announced. Both being raised 30 Pakistani rupees each per litre.

Ismail said there remained a subsidy of about 9 Pakistani rupees per litre, reported news agency Reuters. 

Topics
pakistan fuel price hike petrol prices diesel prices
