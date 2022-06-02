Pakistan increases petrol, diesel prices by 17% to control fiscal deficit

Pakistan increased petrol and diesel prices for consumers by 17 per cent at the pumps starting on Friday, finance minister Miftah Ismail announced. Both being raised 30 Pakistani rupees each per litre.

This will be the second time in a week Pakistan will slash the fuel subsidies in a bid to control the fiscal deficit and secure International Monetary Fund bailout money.

Ismail said there remained a subsidy of about 9 Pakistani rupees per litre, reported news agency Reuters.

