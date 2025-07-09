Pakistan: Man kills daughter after row over TikTok account

A Pakistani man allegedly shot dead his daughter on Wednesday in the country's Punjab province after she refused to delete her TikTok account, according to the police. The victim had reportedly been repeatedly asked by her father to remove her TikTok profile. (UnSplash)

The incident took place in the Rawalpindi district's Dhok Choudrian Takht Pari area.

The victim had reportedly been repeatedly asked by her father to remove her TikTok profile. When she refused, he allegedly opened fire, killing her on the spot, police said.

According to an FIR registered in the case, the accused fled the scene after the shooting. A search operation has been launched to trace him.

Police said the family initially tried to pass off the murder as a suicide, but evidence collected during the investigation pointed to homicide.

Forensic teams gathered samples from the scene, and the body was sent for post-mortem.

Officials said a detailed probe is underway, and all possible angles are being examined.