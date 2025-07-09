Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Pakistan: Man kills daughter after row over TikTok account

PTI |
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 05:06 PM IST

The incident took place in the Rawalpindi district's Dhok Choudrian Takht Pari area.

A Pakistani man allegedly shot dead his daughter on Wednesday in the country's Punjab province after she refused to delete her TikTok account, according to the police.

The victim had reportedly been repeatedly asked by her father to remove her TikTok profile. (UnSplash)
The victim had reportedly been repeatedly asked by her father to remove her TikTok profile. (UnSplash)

The incident took place in the Rawalpindi district's Dhok Choudrian Takht Pari area.

The victim had reportedly been repeatedly asked by her father to remove her TikTok profile. When she refused, he allegedly opened fire, killing her on the spot, police said.

According to an FIR registered in the case, the accused fled the scene after the shooting. A search operation has been launched to trace him.

Police said the family initially tried to pass off the murder as a suicide, but evidence collected during the investigation pointed to homicide.

Forensic teams gathered samples from the scene, and the body was sent for post-mortem.

Officials said a detailed probe is underway, and all possible angles are being examined.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Pakistan: Man kills daughter after row over TikTok account
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On