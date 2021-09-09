Pakistan minister says they can send people to Kabul. To help in various affairs

Pakistan finance minister Shaukat Tarin on Thursday said people could be sent from Pakistan to run various affairs in Afghanistan as he was addressing a session of the Senate Standing Committee in which he also talked about the future framework of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, several Pakistani media, including Geo TV, reported.

The comment comes amid several Pakistani ministers speaking in favour of the Taliban. While countries are buying time to decide on whether to recognise the interim Taliban government in Afghanistan, Pakistan ministers are pressing for continued co-operation with Afghanistan. Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday that Afghanistan's assets should be unfrozen so that they can be used, Reuters reported.

Taliban open fire to disperse anti-Pakistan march in Kabul: Reports

While Shaukat Tarin's comment on sending people to Afghanistan has drawn sharp reaction on social media, especially after the recent visit of the ISI chief Faiz Hameed to Kabul underlined the Pakistan hand behind the Taliban, many claimed that it was an offer from the finance minister to help the Taliban government to fill the technical positions left vacant due to the recent evacuations by the western countries.

The Pakistan minister also said that Pakistan will trade with Afghanistan in the Pakistani currency as Kabul is facing a shortage of dollars.

Afghanistan's acting Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund has appealed to ex-officials to return to Afghanistan and that they have no security threat in the country as the Taliban will guarantee their security and safety. We have suffered huge losses in money and lives for this historical moment in the history of Afghanistan. The stage of bloodshed, killing and contempt for people in Afghanistan has ended, and we have paid dearly for this. No one will be able to prove that he was subjected to revenge. And in such tense circumstances, it is easy to do what you want. But the movement is disciplined and controls its gunmen. And, we have not harmed anyone because of his previous actions," he said in an interview to Al Jazeera.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON