Pakistan offers Covid-19 relief support to India

Pakistan has offered to provide relief support to india amid surging cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). "As a gesture of solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the current wave of Covid-19, Pakistan has offered to provide relief support to India including ventilators, Bi PAP, digital X ray machines, PPEs and related items," Pakistan Spokesperson's Office said.

The release further read that the concerned authorities of Pakistan and India can work out modalities for quick delivery of the relief items. "They can also explore possible ways of further cooperation to mitigate the challenges posed by the pandemic," it added.

This comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed solidarity with the people of India battling Covid-19 pandemic, saying, “We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together”.

A record single-day rise of 3,46,786 coronavirus cases pushed India's tally of infection to 1,66,10,481, while active cases crossed the 25-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The death toll rose to 1,89,544 with a record 2,624 more fatalities in a day, according to the data.

In a tweet, Khan said, “Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood and the world”.

“I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of Covid-19. “We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together,” he said on Twitter.

His tweet came after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed support to the people of India in the wake of a massive surge in Covid-19 cases in the country and extended his sympathies to the affected families.

Qureshi said the Covid-19 crisis is yet another reminder that humanitarian issues require responses beyond political consideration.

"We express our support to the people of India in the wake of the current wave of #COVID19 infections that has hit our region hard. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the affected families in #India," Qureshi tweeted.

"As a gesture of solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the current wave of #COVID19, Pakistan has officially offered relief & support to #India, including ventilators, Bi PAP, digital X ray machines, PPEs & other related items. We believe in a policy of #HumanityFirst," Qureshi said in another tweet.