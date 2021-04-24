Pakistan PM Imran Khan expresses solidarity with India's over Covid-19 situation

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed his nation's solidarity with India and extended his wishes praying for speedy recovery of those suffering from coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as India battles its second wave of the pandemic.

"I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of Covid-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together," Pakistan prime minister said in a tweet.

