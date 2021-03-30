Pakistan PM Imran Khan 'fully recovered' from Covid-19, resumes work

Prime Minister Imran Khan has made full recovery from the coronavirus and has resumed work, it was announced on Tuesday, more than a week after he tested positive for the deadly virus.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan, who is considered close to the premier, made the announcement on Twitter.

"He has resumed work gradually and started building up his work routine as per doctors' instructions keeping in view national and international guidelines," the senator tweeted, adding that the public should take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

The 68-year-old premier along with his wife Bushra Bibi tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20 and the couple remained in quarantine. It was not known if she had also recovered.

The news of Prime Minister Khan's recovery came a day after President Arif Alvi and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak tested positive for the deadly virus and went into quarantine. No fresh statement was officially made about their health.