Home / World News / Pakistan PM Imran Khan 'fully recovered' from Covid-19, resumes work
world news

Pakistan PM Imran Khan 'fully recovered' from Covid-19, resumes work

Senator Faisal Javed Khan, who is considered close to Khan, made the announcement on Twitter. The 68-year-old Khan along with his wife Bushra Bibi, tested positive for Covid-19 on March 20.
PTI | | Posted by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 07:30 PM IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has made full recovery from the coronavirus and has resumed work, it was announced on Tuesday, more than a week after he tested positive for the deadly virus.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan, who is considered close to the premier, made the announcement on Twitter.

"He has resumed work gradually and started building up his work routine as per doctors' instructions keeping in view national and international guidelines," the senator tweeted, adding that the public should take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SpaceX Starship rocket prototype failed yet again, confirms Elon Musk

Germany to discuss AstraZeneca vaccine shots after brain disorder reports

Pope, using Shakespeare, makes climate change appeal

UN calls for unhindered access to Xinjiang over gross human rights violations

The 68-year-old premier along with his wife Bushra Bibi tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20 and the couple remained in quarantine. It was not known if she had also recovered.

The news of Prime Minister Khan's recovery came a day after President Arif Alvi and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak tested positive for the deadly virus and went into quarantine. No fresh statement was officially made about their health.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

india news

PM Modi wishes Imran Khan a speedy recovery from Covid-19

UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:12 PM IST
world news

Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for Covid-19

UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:57 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021
Ajay Devgn
Shweta Tiwari
Covid-19 Update
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP