Pakistan PM's wife Bushra Bibi tests Covid-19 positive

ANI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:46 PM IST
Similarly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed, taking to Twitter, also confirmed Bushra Bibi had tested positive for coronavirus, as he wished her a swift recovery.

Pakistan's first lady Bushra Bibi on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus, hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan contracted the virus.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that PM Imran Khan had tested positive for the virus and was currently in home isolation. He was vaccinated on Thursday with the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm as part of the nationwide anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign.

Confirming that the first lady had contracted the virus, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfi Bukhari, wished her a speedy recovery.

"Vaccines are safe and must be taken, #PMIK had his first shot just a day ago, before which he was exposed already. Please do get yourself and loved ones vaccinated and fight the fake news," he said.

Similarly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed, taking to Twitter, also confirmed Bushra Bibi had tested positive for coronavirus, as he wished her a swift recovery.

"Lots of prayers for all who have been tested positive including PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi! May Allah give them a speedy recovery," he said.

The first lady's health conditions have not been disclosed at the moment, but Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said the premier was "fit and doing well."

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio has been on the rise and jumped from 8 per cent a day earlier to nearly 10 per cent.

With the new cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 623,135 and the active cases in the country stand at 27,188.

Additionally, the country lost 42 people to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death tally to 13,799.

