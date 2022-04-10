Pakistan political crisis: PTI members to resign en masse from national, provincial assemblies, tweets Fawad Chaudhry
- "The PTI has decided to resign from the assemblies, this process will start from the National Assembly after the election of the Prime Minister tomorrow," he tweeted in Urdu.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday decided to submit en masse resignations in the National Assembly, a day after party chief Imran Khan lost a vote of confidence and was ousted as the prime minister of the country, senior leader Fawad Chaudhry announced. "The PTI has decided to resign from the assemblies, this process will start from the National Assembly after the election of the Prime Minister tomorrow," he tweeted in Urdu.
Khan on Sunday lost the no-confidence motion in Pakistan's National Assembly session conducted in the early hours of Sunday.
Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) chief who is also serving as the leader of opposition Shehbaz Sharif has already anointed to lead the country. Besides Sharif, foreign minister Shah mahmood Qureshi has also submitted papers as the candidate of prime minister.
The National Assembly will vote on April 11 now to elect Khan's successor.
According to local media reports, Khan's PTI is also planning agitation against new government, most likely to be formed by Sharif.
In his first reaction since his ouster as Pakistan's prime minister, Khan on Sunday said even though the country became an independent state in 1947, the freedom struggle has begun again against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. “Pakistan became an independent state in 1947; but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty & democracy,” he wrote Twitter.
Since being embroiled in the political turmoil for not doing enought o revice the inflation hit economy, Khan has alleged foreign conspiracy responsible for toppling his government on several occasions.
