Pakistan poll body imposes fine on Imran Khan over violation of code of conduct: Report

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday imposed a fine of Pakistani Rupees 50,000 on Prime Minister Imran Khan for the third time for violation of the code of conduct during the second phase of the local government polls, local media reported.

ECP also imposed a fine of Pakistani ₹50,000 each on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and three other holders of public offices for addressing a public meeting in Malakand in violation of the code of conduct, Dawn newspaper reported.

Imran Khan and others had addressed the rally in Malakand on March 20 despite the ECP's letters addressed to them, asking them to refrain from doing so.

According to the Pakistani newspaper, Malakand's district monitoring officer (DMO) Ziaur Rehman issued five separate orders, directing the prime minister, chief minister, federal ministers Murad Saeed and Ali Haider Zaidi and provincial minister Shakeel Khan to deposit the fine till March 27.

Rehman stated that under Section 234(5) of the Elections Act, 2017 the prime minister and the four other functionaries had the right to file an appeal before the ECP within three days of the order, Dawn newspaper reported.

Earlier, Prime Minister Khan was fined Pakistani ₹50,000 each for addressing public meetings in Lower Dir and Swat.

Meanwhile, the crucial session of the Pakistan National Assembly will begin on Friday in which the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan will be moved. According to the National Assembly Secretariat, the house will meet at 11 am, with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair, reported the Express Tribune.

Notably, acting on mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan, the Opposition parties submitted the no-confidence motion in National Assembly on March 8.