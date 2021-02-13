Pakistan reported peak in violence against women during pandemic in 2020: Report
During the peak of Covid-19 pandemic between January and December last year, when people were forced to stay inside their homes, Pakistan reported 2,297 cases of violence against women from 25 districts across the country, according to a report by the women's rights organisation based in Islamabad.
The Aurat Foundation revealed the grim data in its report titled, "Violence against women and girls in the time of Covid-19 pandemic" in collaboration with a non-governmental organisation, under the project Jazba-Democracy and Empowered Women, Geo News reported.
The research is based on a review of data on the incidents of violence against women collected from various newspapers in Pakistan, which was verified by local police in 25 selected districts.
Aside from this, the data includes an analysis of 14 case studies of violence against women and the analysis of multiple interviews from government officials in Provincial Commissions.
Also read| Some Europeans get choosy about which Covid-19 vaccines they want
As per the findings of the report, a total of 57 per cent were reported from Punjab, 27 per cent from Sindh, 8 per cent from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6 per cent from Gilgit Baltistan (illegally occupied), and 2 per cent from Balochistan.
Out of the total incidents of violence, Punjab reported the highest number of murder, rape, suicide, acid burning, kidnapping, domestic violence and forced marriage. Meanwhile, Sindh had the most number of honour killing.
According to a 2020 report cited by Geo News, at least 11 rape incidents are reported in Pakistan every day, with over 22,000 cases filed across the country in the last six years.
As many as 22,037 cases of sexual abuse have been registered since 2015, of which 4,060 cases are pending in the courts. Unfortunately, only 18% have reached the prosecution stage.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China refused to provide raw data on early Covid-19 cases, says WHO team member
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan reported peak in violence against women during pandemic in 2020: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Religion and the death penalty collide at the Supreme Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia slaps sanctions on 9 Ukrainian companies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arctic blast puts Europe's homeless, travellers in peril
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gender identity bill divides Spain's feminists, left-wing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oxford University to test Covid-19 vaccine response among children for 1st time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump's speedy impeachment trial heads toward Senate vote
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Some Europeans get choosy about which Covid-19 vaccines they want
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suicide bomber detonates near Somalia's presidential palace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two white tiger cubs in Pakistan likely died of Covid-19: Zoo officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Clubhouse users’ raw audio may be exposed to Chinese partner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US continues to seek extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China, Russia pull out from UNHRC resolution on Myanmar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rise of variants sparks push for all-in-one Covid vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox