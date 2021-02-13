IND USA
Home / World News / Pakistan reported peak in violence against women during pandemic in 2020: Report
According to Geo News, at least 11 rape incidents are reported in Pakistan every day.(Representative image/HT PHOTO)
According to Geo News, at least 11 rape incidents are reported in Pakistan every day.(Representative image/HT PHOTO)
world news

Pakistan reported peak in violence against women during pandemic in 2020: Report

The research is based on a review of data on the incidents of violence against women collected from various newspapers in Pakistan, which was verified by local police in 25 selected districts.
ANI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:13 PM IST

During the peak of Covid-19 pandemic between January and December last year, when people were forced to stay inside their homes, Pakistan reported 2,297 cases of violence against women from 25 districts across the country, according to a report by the women's rights organisation based in Islamabad.

The Aurat Foundation revealed the grim data in its report titled, "Violence against women and girls in the time of Covid-19 pandemic" in collaboration with a non-governmental organisation, under the project Jazba-Democracy and Empowered Women, Geo News reported.

The research is based on a review of data on the incidents of violence against women collected from various newspapers in Pakistan, which was verified by local police in 25 selected districts.

Aside from this, the data includes an analysis of 14 case studies of violence against women and the analysis of multiple interviews from government officials in Provincial Commissions.

As per the findings of the report, a total of 57 per cent were reported from Punjab, 27 per cent from Sindh, 8 per cent from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6 per cent from Gilgit Baltistan (illegally occupied), and 2 per cent from Balochistan.

Out of the total incidents of violence, Punjab reported the highest number of murder, rape, suicide, acid burning, kidnapping, domestic violence and forced marriage. Meanwhile, Sindh had the most number of honour killing.

According to a 2020 report cited by Geo News, at least 11 rape incidents are reported in Pakistan every day, with over 22,000 cases filed across the country in the last six years.

As many as 22,037 cases of sexual abuse have been registered since 2015, of which 4,060 cases are pending in the courts. Unfortunately, only 18% have reached the prosecution stage.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
