Pakistan says new US trade deal ‘will result in lower tariffs’
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 08:03 am IST
A new Pakistan-US trade deal “will lower tariffs on Pakistani exports to the US,” aiming to boost trade and enhance market access.
A trade agreement reached between Pakistan and the U.S. will result in reduced tariffs on Pakistani goods imported by the U.S., Pakistan's government said in a statement on Wednesday.
