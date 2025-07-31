Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
Pakistan says new US trade deal ‘will result in lower tariffs’

Published on: Jul 31, 2025 08:03 am IST

A new Pakistan-US trade deal “will lower tariffs on Pakistani exports to the US,” aiming to boost trade and enhance market access.

A trade agreement reached between Pakistan and the U.S. will result in reduced tariffs on Pakistani goods imported by the U.S., Pakistan's government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif (REUTERS File)
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

